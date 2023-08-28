 IndiGo Bengaluru-Bound Flight Called Back From Runway At Kochi Airport After Hoax Bomb Threat
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndiGo Bengaluru-Bound Flight Called Back From Runway At Kochi Airport After Hoax Bomb Threat

IndiGo Bengaluru-Bound Flight Called Back From Runway At Kochi Airport After Hoax Bomb Threat

The aircraft was taxiing on the runway when the call was received. Following a thorough search after offloading the passengers and cargo, it turned out to be a hoax.

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Image: IndiGo (Representative)

Kochi, August 28: A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight was called back from the runway at the Cochin International Airport on Monday after receiving an anonymous call that a bomb was placed in the aircraft.

Aircraft was taxiing on the runway when the call was received

The aircraft was taxiing on the runway when the call was received. Following a thorough search after offloading the passengers and cargo, it turned out to be a hoax.

Aircraft allowed to proceed

Just before 1 p.m., the aircraft was allowed to proceed to its destination. Meanwhile, the local police has started a detailed probe into the incident.

Read Also
IndiGo Pilot Announces Chandrayaan-3 Landing Update To Passengers, Their Reaction Goes Viral (WATCH)
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Crime: Girl Stabbed, Kidnapped From Entrance Of Her College In Ramanagara; Accused...

Karnataka Crime: Girl Stabbed, Kidnapped From Entrance Of Her College In Ramanagara; Accused...

Jammu & Kashmir: Amid Newfound Stability, Nightlife Returns To Kashmir After 3 Decades

Jammu & Kashmir: Amid Newfound Stability, Nightlife Returns To Kashmir After 3 Decades

Supreme Court Asks Why Kashmir Lecturer, Who Argued Against Abrogation Of Article 370, Was Suspended

Supreme Court Asks Why Kashmir Lecturer, Who Argued Against Abrogation Of Article 370, Was Suspended

IndiGo Bengaluru-Bound Flight Called Back From Runway At Kochi Airport After Hoax Bomb Threat

IndiGo Bengaluru-Bound Flight Called Back From Runway At Kochi Airport After Hoax Bomb Threat

Pakistan National Flag & Imran Khan’s PTI Party Flags Recovered From J&K's Poonch, Rajouri

Pakistan National Flag & Imran Khan’s PTI Party Flags Recovered From J&K's Poonch, Rajouri