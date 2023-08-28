IndiGo Bengaluru-Bound Flight Called Back From Runway At Kochi Airport After Hoax Bomb Threat

Image: IndiGo (Representative)

Kochi, August 28: A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight was called back from the runway at the Cochin International Airport on Monday after receiving an anonymous call that a bomb was placed in the aircraft.

Aircraft was taxiing on the runway when the call was received

The aircraft was taxiing on the runway when the call was received. Following a thorough search after offloading the passengers and cargo, it turned out to be a hoax.

Aircraft allowed to proceed

Just before 1 p.m., the aircraft was allowed to proceed to its destination. Meanwhile, the local police has started a detailed probe into the incident.

