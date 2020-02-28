India's R&D workforce has less than 15% women compared to global average of 30%: President Kovind

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday rued the lower number of women in the area of science and technology, and said they comprise only 15 per cent of the workforce in research and development.

Kovind recalled how women scientists played a critical role in the ISRO's Mars orbiter mission, known as Mangalyaan.

"Despite presence of highly-motivated women scientists, India's R&D workforce has less than 15 per cent women compared to the global average of 30 per cent, according our National Task Force report," Kovind said.

The President was addressing scientists on the occasion of National Science Day.