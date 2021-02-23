‘India's health sector overcame trial by fire amid COVID-19’: PM Modi terms health budget as extraordinary

New Delhi: Terming this year's Health Budget as extraordinary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that last year was "trial by fire" for India and its health sector because of COVID-19 but the country successfully overcame the challenge.

Addressing a webinar on the budget implementation of the health sector, PM Modi said, "The budget allocated for the health sector now is extraordinary. It shows our commitment to this sector. The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us a lesson to be prepared to fight similar challenges in future." On the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister said, "Last year was trial by fire for India, world and the whole of humanity. I am pleased to say that country's health sector has successfully overcome this challenge. We succeeded in saving scores of lives."

Coronavirus has taught us a lesson to fight and be prepared for future challenges, PM Modi said, adding "that is why it is essential to strengthening our health sector."