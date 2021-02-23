Six killed in blast at quarry site in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur; PM Modi condoles loss of lives

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar, who represents the Chikkaballapur constituency, visited the spot. He told PTI that the bodies of the victims were badly mutilated and scattered all over the place.

Sudhakar said stringent action would be taken against the owners of the mines who had stored the explosives illegally. He added that police investigations are on into the matter.

According to PTI, quarrying was stopped by the police on 7 February following complaints from the locals against rampant use of gelatin sticks. Yet, it continued clandestinely, following which another raid was carried out a few days ago and the contractor was warned not to use gelatin anymore. The men working there went to dispose of the explosives in the wee hours of Tuesday when it went off accidentally.

The incident comes close on the heels of a similar blast at a quarry site in Yediyurappa's hometown of Shivamogga on 22 January, which left six dead.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)