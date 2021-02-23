‘We did a fact check of his speech’: TMC’s Derek O'Brien slams PM Modi for his 'poriborton' speech in Bengal

He further said that Swasthya Sathi had been rolled out two years before Ayushman Bharat, covered 100 per cent of the Bengal population and the costs were borne fully by the state government.

"Bengal already has a better health insurance scheme - Swasthya Sathi - started two years before Ayushman Bharat. Under Ayushman Bharat, states have to bear 40% of the cost. Bengal govt bears the entire cost of Swasthya Sathi. Ayushman Bharat covers 40% of India's population while Swasthya Sathi covers 100% of Bengal's population. For Ayushman Bharat, the beneficiary has to pay Rs 30 per card, so Rs 150 for a family of five. Under Swasthya Sathi, the card is free and in the name of the elder woman of the family," O'Brien said.

O'Brien also slammed Modi for his claim of the West Bengal government not allowing people to worship Goddess Durga. "Rs. 50,000 assistance provided to each Puja committee in 2020. Rs. 25,000 provided each year in previous years. During Covid, fire brigade services provided for free to Puja planning committees, no taxes collected by corporations and panchayats, 50 per cent concessions on electricity for Puja organisers in West Bengal. West Bengal government paid Rs 2,000 as advance pension for two months to the farmers and fishermen in the state ahead of the Durga Puja during pandemic. Biswa Bangla Carnival and the Pujos of Bengal are the biggest celebrations in the universe," he said.

The Trinamool Congress leader also fact-checked Modi's claim of BJP government boosting railways in Bengal. "Mamata Banerjee as Railway Minister laid the foundation for Dumdum-Dakshineshwar metro in 2010. Phase I of the project was launched in 2013. For 7 years the BJP Govt. at the Centre failed to allocate enough funds & ahead of polls the BJP are rushing to steal credit. In fact, the Centre also shelved 31 projects initiated by Mamata Banerjee in Bengal and choked funding for the rest in the last few years," O'Brien added.

Earlier, accusing the top BJP leadership of "bad mouthing" West Bengal ahead of assembly polls, O'Brien had hit out Modi saying that it is the central government led by BJP that has given the Mamata Banerjee government awards for development works.

O'Brien said in a tweet that the Centre had given state awards related to small-scale industries, rural housing, rural road, and minority scholarship.

"Today, the senior-most member of the 'tourist gang' bad mouthed Bengal in his 'teleprompter performance'. Then how come Centre awards us #1 in 100 days work, small scale industries, rural housing, rural road, minority scholarship, skill development, EODB- Business, e-tendering and more," O'Brien said.