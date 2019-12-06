India's economy in incompetent hands: P Chidambaram hits out at Modi govt

Senior Congress leader and former union finance minister, P Chidambaram, on Friday hit out at the Central and Jharkhand governments over the state of the economy saying that they were in incompetent hands.

Referring to RBI lowering the growth projections, the Congress leader stressed that India's economy is in "deep" trouble, and said, "India's economy is in incompetent hands and Jharkhand's economy is in even more incompetent hands." Terming the Assembly election in Jharkhand as an "important turning point in the ongoing struggle between the BJP on one side and "secular, progressive parties" on the other," the Congress leader accused the BJP of not being committed to the Constitution.

"This election is about electing the state government. I appeal to the people of Jharkhand to remain focussed on who these 81 people will be. It is of no relevance to this election -- what is happening in Kerala, what is happening in Assam or Meghalaya," he said while addressing a press conference here.