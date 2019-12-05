What is an avocado? Why did Chidambaram use that term to mock Nirmala?

On Wednesday when asked by an MP if she ate onions, Sitharaman had said, "I belong to a family which does not eat onion and garlic."

This led to a jibe from P Chidamabram – who’s enjoying a breath of fresh air after 106 days in Tihar jail – who couldn’t resist taking a dig at her.

"I thought the Finance Minister said yesterday she does not eat onions, she is not bothered... What does she eat? Does she eat avocado? She does not eat onions," Chidambaram told media.

Speaking at a press conference later, Chidambaram said that his comments on the finance minister was not "sarcastic". "I was not sarcastic, I was quoting her. They should have planned in advance, what is the point of importing (onion) now, when will they arrive. But if the finance minister says I don't eat onions, that shows the mindset of this government," he said.

Chidambaram’s jibe was particularly interesting given Sitharaman had once blamed millennials’ propensity for taking Ola and Uber for falling car sales.

The avocado – the one of the millennials’ favourite go-to foods – has often been vilified and revered in India and the world.