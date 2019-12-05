'My record as Minister and my conscience are absolutely clear': Chidambaram

While addressing media for the first time after his release, former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that his record as Minister and conscience are absolutely clear.

"My record as Minister and my conscience are absolutely clear. Officers who have worked with me, business persons who have interacted with me and journalists who have observed me know that very well. We will be lucky to end the year if growth touches 5%. Please remember Dr Arvind Subramanian’s caution that 5% under this government, because of suspect methodology, is not really 5% but less by about 1.5%," P Chidambaram said.