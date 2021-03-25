India's COVID-19 wave expected to peak in 2nd half of April: Report

The COVID-19 scare in India doesn't seem to end soon as a report claims that India might reach the peak in the second half of April. India is witnessing an increase in the daily new cases of COVID-19 since February, "clearly indicating a second wave", a report by the State Bank of India (SBI) said.

Based on the trends till March 23, in the second wave, the total number of coronavirus cases in India is expected to reach 25 lakh.

The report suggested that 'mass vaccination' is the "only hope" to win the battle against the pandemic as the lockdowns or restrictions have been "ineffective".

"Considering the number of days from the current level of daily new cases to the peak level during the first wave, India might reach the peak in the second half of April," it said.