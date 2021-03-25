Within a week of getting first dose of vaccine, Dharmendra gets tested for COVID-19

Last week, veteran star Dharmendra got himself vaccinated for COVID-19 protection. However, according to latest reports, the actor got himself tested once again for the novel coronavirus after his staff members were infected.
According to a report by Zoom TV, three members of Dharmendra’s Juhu residence tested positive for COVID-19.
The 85-year-old is generally at his farmhouse in Lonavala, but as of now he’s in Mumbai.
The report further suggests that Dharmendra is feeling fine and has undergone a COVID-19 test, with results underway.
Couple of days back, the actor had tweeted a video where he can be seen getting a shot of the vaccine on his left arm.
"Tweet karte karte... josh aa gaya... aur main nikal gaya... vaccination lene... it's definitely not a show off... but to inspire you all... Friends, please take care (got inspired while tweeting and went off to get vaccination)," Dharmendra tweeted.
He was referring to his tweet earlier in the day that he had posted to remind everyone to wear masks and maintain social distancing, after Maharashtra registered a new high in Covid-19 cases the day before.
Dharmendra shared a throwback black-and-white photograph, where he can be seen sitting with sliced watermelons and a knife.
"Mask laga kar baith..... tere tarboz koi nahin kharede ga.......lock down ko lock karna hai ..... to do gaz ki doori aur mask zarori, (wear a mask and sit, nobody is going to buy your watermelons, we have to lock the lockdown, maintain social distance and wear a mask)," Dharmendra captioned his photo.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)