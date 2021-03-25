Within a week of getting first dose of vaccine, Dharmendra gets tested for COVID-19

Last week, veteran star Dharmendra got himself vaccinated for COVID-19 protection. However, according to latest reports, the actor got himself tested once again for the novel coronavirus after his staff members were infected.

According to a report by Zoom TV, three members of Dharmendra’s Juhu residence tested positive for COVID-19.

The 85-year-old is generally at his farmhouse in Lonavala, but as of now he’s in Mumbai.

The report further suggests that Dharmendra is feeling fine and has undergone a COVID-19 test, with results underway.

Couple of days back, the actor had tweeted a video where he can be seen getting a shot of the vaccine on his left arm.

"Tweet karte karte... josh aa gaya... aur main nikal gaya... vaccination lene... it's definitely not a show off... but to inspire you all... Friends, please take care (got inspired while tweeting and went off to get vaccination)," Dharmendra tweeted.