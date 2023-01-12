e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndian female professor alleges sexual harassment by Pakistan High Commission officer in Delhi

Indian female professor alleges sexual harassment by Pakistan High Commission officer in Delhi

A staff member of the Pakistan High Commission started asking indecent questions during her visa interview which made her uncomfortable.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

An female Indian professor has accused an officer of the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi of sexual harassment when she went there to apply for a visa.

The woman claims she booked an appointment for her visa application at the Pakistan High Commission for her visit to Lahore.

A staff member started asking indecent questions during her interview which made her uncomfortable.

"He asked me why I wasn't married, how do I live without marriage? What do I do for my sexual desires?" the woman claimed.

Read Also
Pakistan: Missing Karachi girls found in Lahore, fled from house to meet K-pop band BTS
article-image

The woman then complained to foreign minister S Jaishankar and also sent screenshot of her WhatsApp chat with the High Commission official to the EAM.

“They finally said that my visa cannot be granted and I should try again later, as they would do verification about me," she added.

The woman also claims that she was asked to write against the Indian government and offered money which she refused to take.

Read Also
Pakistan flour crisis worsens, prices skyrocket amidst wheat shortage, stampedes reported; visuals...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Extraordinary attack on judiciary': Congress slams VP Dhankhar's remark on basic structure doctrine...

'Extraordinary attack on judiciary': Congress slams VP Dhankhar's remark on basic structure doctrine...

Ramcharitmanas row: Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar refuses to apologise for comments on...

Ramcharitmanas row: Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar refuses to apologise for comments on...

Indian female professor alleges sexual harassment by Pakistan High Commission officer in Delhi

Indian female professor alleges sexual harassment by Pakistan High Commission officer in Delhi

Kanjhawala case: Forensic experts visit Sultanpuri, recreate crime scene with dummies

Kanjhawala case: Forensic experts visit Sultanpuri, recreate crime scene with dummies

Udai Singh Rathore: The ruler of Marwar, who was maternal grandfather of Shah Jahan

Udai Singh Rathore: The ruler of Marwar, who was maternal grandfather of Shah Jahan