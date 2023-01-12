Indian female professor alleges sexual harassment by Pakistan High Commission officer in Delhi

An female Indian professor has accused an officer of the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi of sexual harassment when she went there to apply for a visa.

The woman claims she booked an appointment for her visa application at the Pakistan High Commission for her visit to Lahore.

A staff member started asking indecent questions during her interview which made her uncomfortable.

"He asked me why I wasn't married, how do I live without marriage? What do I do for my sexual desires?" the woman claimed.

The woman then complained to foreign minister S Jaishankar and also sent screenshot of her WhatsApp chat with the High Commission official to the EAM.

“They finally said that my visa cannot be granted and I should try again later, as they would do verification about me," she added.

The woman also claims that she was asked to write against the Indian government and offered money which she refused to take.