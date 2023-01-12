e-Paper Get App
Pakistan: Missing Karachi girls found in Lahore, fled from house to meet K-pop band BTS

The duo even had train timetables and routes listed in their diary

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
South Korean K-pop boy band BTS members (L to R) V, Jin, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope |
While the BTS ARMY is known for going to lengths for their favourite Korean boy band, a couple of Pakistani fans took it a notch higher by fleeing their house and going 'missing', only to be found later, sneaking to South Korea.

As per a report in Zoom, two minor girls, aged 13 and 14, fled from their homes in Pakistan's Karachi last week, leaving their families worried. Local cops began a hunt for the teenagers after their families filed a missing and kidnapping report.

They were later found more than 1200 km away from their homes in Lahore.

Teens planned to travel to South Korea: Police

Police investigation revealed that the two girls had planned to travel to South Korea to meet members of BTS, as they were "extremely inspired" by the band.

The duo had travelled to Lahore voluntarily and had even detailed their entire plan in their diary.

Reportedly, they had also traced the route by which they had planned to travel and had train timetables and other schedules in place.

About BTS

The seven-member boy band Bangtan Sonyeodan (BTS), which is based out of South Korea, consists of Jin, RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

The band enjoys a massive fan following all around the globe. They are known for hit Korean songs such as "Black Swan", "Boy With Luv", and "Life Goes On" as well as English singles "Dynamite" and "Butter".

