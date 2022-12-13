e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBTS' Jin pens last message as he joins military: 'Now it's curtain call time'

BTS' Jin pens last message as he joins military: 'Now it's curtain call time'

Korean media said Jin will enter a boot camp of a front-line army division in Yeoncheon

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 08:49 AM IST
article-image
Jin of BTS |
Follow us on

Jin, the eldest member of the South Korean music group BTS, on Tuesday morning said his goodbyes to several fans across the globe as he enlisted for his mandatory military duty.

The 30-year-old vocalist took to fan community forum Weverse to share his message for ARMY-- the fan group of BTS-- before he left for his service.

"Now it's curtain call time," he wrote in Korean in reference to a character called 'Jhin' in the video game 'League of Legends'.

"I wanted to do it when I went to the army," said Jin, who is a gaming enthusiast.

Read Also
BTS's Jin gets new buzz cut ahead of military enlistment; photo goes viral
article-image

On Monday, BTS management agency BigHit Music had said Jin will enter the grounds of the recruit training centre in a vehicle without greeting the media or fans separately.

The Seoul-based company had also appealed to ARMY as well as mediapersons to not crowd the site.

There is "no separate waiting space for reporters", the BTS agency had said in its statement as reported by entertainment website Soompi.

Quoting military and industry sources, the Korean media said Jin will enter a boot camp of a front-line army division in Yeoncheon, 60 kilometres north of Seoul, on Tuesday.

Read Also
BTS member Jin assigned to front-line boot camp for military service
article-image

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years. All BTS members had been allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30.

On Sunday evening, Jin had posted a selfie on Weverse, showing off his military haircut.

BigHit Music had earlier said that other members -- RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.

The group, which debuted in 2013, is currently on a break as a unit with each of its members pursuing solo projects. They had announced their hiatus in June.

BTS hopes to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.

Read Also
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: BTS' Jung Kook mesmerises fans with new single 'Dreamers' during opening...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

After filmmaking, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan launches luxury apparel and beverage brand - check out...

After filmmaking, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan launches luxury apparel and beverage brand - check out...

Jacqueline Fernandez has no intention to defame Nora Fatehi, says lawyer after latter files Rs 200...

Jacqueline Fernandez has no intention to defame Nora Fatehi, says lawyer after latter files Rs 200...

Golden Globe Awards 2023: RRR scripts history as it picks up 2 nominations

Golden Globe Awards 2023: RRR scripts history as it picks up 2 nominations

BTS' Jin pens last message as he joins military: 'Now it's curtain call time'

BTS' Jin pens last message as he joins military: 'Now it's curtain call time'

Ved actress Jiya Shankar says, 'I have spoken to Genelia more than Riteish Deshmukh as he was too...

Ved actress Jiya Shankar says, 'I have spoken to Genelia more than Riteish Deshmukh as he was too...