Indian Student Attacked In Chicago: Wife Writes To EAM Jaishankar Seeking Help | ANI

Hyderabad: The wife of the Indian student who was allegedly brutally attacked in Chicago has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar requesting his assistance in getting him medical aid.

The student Syed Mazahir Ali pursuing a master's degree in the US was attacked by three people in Chicago on Sunday, according to his wife Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi. She said that she received a call from her husband's friend on February 4 in which she got to know about the attack on Ali.

Razvi told ANI, "My husband, Mazahir Ali, went to Chicago. On the fourth of February, there was a deadly attack on him. He was going home at around 1 am when three people got out of the car and attacked him. They also attacked them with a gun. My friend called me and I got to know at around 4 am that he was attacked. At around 6 am, I got a WhatsApp video which showed that he was bleeding heavily.

#WATCH | Telangana: After Hyderabad student chased and attacked in Chicago, his wife says, " My husband Mazahir Ali went to Chicago for his masters. A deadly attack happened on him of February 4 at around 1 am...Around 6 am in the morning I received the attack's Whatsapp… pic.twitter.com/bwNSTzSTmd — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

Wife writes to EAM Jaishankar

After that, I couldn't talk to him much." "He is very injured. He has suffered injuries and mentally his health is not stable. The government has not given him any special medical treatment. I am appealing to the local government to help me so that he can have a medical and legal action. So that he can have medical help as he is not in a state to talk. I am requesting the Ministry of External Affairs and the Government of India to issue an emergency visa for me so that I can go to my husband and support him with my three children," she added.

She has also written a letter to Jaishankar, seeking his help in getting medical treatment for her husband and if possible, making necessary arrangements so that she can travel to the US along with her minor children. Ali who resides in Hashim Nagar, Mehdipatnam in Hyderabad is pursuing Masters in Information and Technology from Indiana Weslay University.

Razvi said her husband was in a state of mental trauma

Razvi stated that Ali was in a "state of mental trauma" and that she is she is worried about his safety and security. In the letter to Jaishankar, Razvi stated that her husband's friend informed her that Ali was "attacked very badly and robbed at Campbell Ave, Chicago while he was near his apartment and has been taken to some hospital." "After some time I got in touch with him but he was in a shock and unable to talk to me and his entire face was bleeding, I am very much worried about the safety and security of my husband in Chicago, USA. I request you to kindly help him in getting best medical treatment and if possible kindly make necessary arrangements so that I can travel to USA along with my three minor Children to be with my husband," she said.

Letter shared by MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan

The letter has been shared by Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan. In a post on social media platform X, Khan also requested Jaishankar to help Syed Mazahir Ali legally and medically. In the video posted by Khan on X, Syed Mazahir Ali can be seen being chased by some assailants in Chicago. In another video, Ali can be seen saying, "Around four people kicked me and punched me while I was returning after buying some food. My home is nearby. They even snatched my phone. Please help me." Meanwhile, the Indian Consulate in Chicago has assured all possible assistance to Ali and his family.

"Consulate is in touch with Syed Mazahir Ali and his wife in India Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi and assured all possible assistance. Consulate has also contacted the local authorities who are investigating the case," Indian Consulate in Chicago posted on X.

Past incidents of attacks on Indian students in USA

Last week, an Indian student in the United States named Shreyas Reddy was found dead in Cincinnati, Ohio. The cause of his death, however, remains unknown as of now. According to reports, Reddy was a student at the Linder School of Business.The Indian Consulate in New York expressed regret about the incident and said that it was in touch with his family and was extending all possible assistance to them.

Attacks on Indian students are increasing recently in the US. Syed Mazahir Ali from Telangana got injured after 3 men attacked him in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/KGWZVgQ2MN — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) February 7, 2024

Notably, it was the third death of an Indian student within a span of a week. On January 30, Neel Acharya, a student at Purdue University, was found dead after being missing for days, according to the Tippecanoe County Coroner. Similarly, on January 29, another Indian student, identified as Vivek Saini, was brutally killed with repeated blows from a hammer by a homeless man inside a store in Lithonia, Georgia, US.A video of the incident went viral on social media, but the date of the incident can't be confirmed.