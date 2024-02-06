Indian Student Attacked, Robbed By Armed Men In Chicago, Scary Video Surfaces

Armed men chasing Indian student in Chicago | X

An Indian student was attacked and robbed by masked men in US city of Chicago. While the incident took place on February 5, a video of armed men chasing the Indian student surfaced online on Tuesday, February 6. The victim has been identified as Syed Mazahir Ali, a native of Indian city of Hyderabad. He is completing his master's degree in IT from Indiana Wesleyan University in Chicago.

According to reports, Ali was returning to his West Ridge apartment when he saw a few suspicious men following him. He started running. In the video, at least three armed robbers were seen chasing Ali. They eventually catch him. Ali was robbed of his wallet and mobile phone, and left bleeding in the attack. He suffered several cuts and bruises.

#Hyderabad student was attacked and robbed in #Chicago, USA



Syed Mazahir Ali, a resident of Lunger house, Mehdipatnam, #Telangana , pursuing MS in IT from Indiana Wesleyan University in Chicago, was seriously injured in an attack by armed #robbers near his home.@DrSJaishankar pic.twitter.com/zrTKzrAPyN — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 6, 2024

Another video of Ali covered in blood also doing rounds on social media. "I was carrying food back home when four people cornered me, kicked and punched me, and ran away with my phone. Please help me," Ali said in the video. "America is my dream country. I came here to fulfill my dreams and do my master’s, but yesterday’s incident gave me trauma," he was quoted as saying.

Consulate is in touch with Syed Mazahir Ali and his wife in India Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi and assured all possible assistance. Consulate has also contacted the local authorities who are investigating the case. @IndianEmbassyUS @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @meaMADAD — India in Chicago (@IndiainChicago) February 6, 2024

Read Also French President Macron Announces Plan To Welcome 30,000 Indian Students By 2030

Ali's Family Reaches Out To Indian Authorities For Help:

After the attack, Ali's family urged the Indian government to intervene in the matter. His wife Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi wrote a letter to India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking best possible treatment for her husband. "If possible, kindly make necessary arrangements so that I can travel to USA along with my three minor children to be with my husband," she requested.

Indian Consulate in Chicago said they are in touch with Ali and his family, and assured all possible assistance. The Consulate has also contacted the local authorities who are investigating the case.