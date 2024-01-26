French President Macron Announces Plan To Welcome 30,000 Indian Students By 2030

French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

In a significant announcement during his two-day visit to India, French President Emmanuel Macron declared an ambition to welcome 30,000 Indian students in France by 2030.

Using the social media platform 'X,' Macron unveiled a comprehensive strategy to achieve this goal, introducing initiatives under the banner of 'French for All, French for a Better Future.' This initiative primarily focuses on teaching French in public schools, promoting linguistic diversity, and fostering cultural exchange between India and France. Macron also highlighted the expansion of the network of Alliances françaises, which serve as cultural centers for French language learning, with the establishment of new centers aimed at reaching a wider audience.

One key aspect of the plan involves the creation of international classes to facilitate students who may not speak French but aspire to join French universities. This inclusive approach aims to attract a diverse pool of talent and strengthen academic collaboration between the two nations.

To further support Indian students, Macron emphasized streamlining the visa process, especially for those who have previously studied in France. This move is designed to provide a smoother pathway for former Indian students to return for higher education or other opportunities in France.

The announcement comes as part of Macron's broader vision for enhanced collaboration between India and France. The president encouraged young people from both nations to actively participate in exchange programs and cooperative initiatives, fostering trust, friendship, and mutual growth.

This ambitious initiative builds on the longstanding relationship between India and France in the field of education. Over the years, numerous Indian students have chosen France for higher education, attracted by its renowned institutions and diverse academic offerings. The new plan signals a strategic effort to deepen these ties and create more opportunities for Indian students to benefit from the French education system.

As Macron envisions a future with strengthened academic bonds, the plan serves as a testament to the commitment of both nations to promoting educational exchange, cultural understanding, and collaboration on a global scale.