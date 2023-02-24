Indian Railways introduces 'Track Child Portal-3.0' for obtaining information on children rescued by RPF

Representative Image

Indian Railways has introduced “Track Child Portal-3.0” wherein information with respect to Children rescued by RPF is available.

As part of the “Standard Operating Procedure for Railways to ensure Care and Protection of Children in contact with Railways” effectively, the field units of RPF have been provided with credentials for uploading details of children rescued in “Track Child Portal-3.0”.

RPF personnel connect with the children and counsel them

Children who are lost in railway stations or who come to the railway station without informing their families due to family issues or in search of better life are found by trained RPF personnel. These trained RPF personnel connect with the children, understand their problems and counsel them to reunite with their parents. In those cases where family information is not traceable, these children, with the help of NGOs like Childline, are sent to a Childrens’ home till the whereabouts of their family is obtained.

“Track Child Portal-3.0” can now be accessed to trace the whereabouts of children rescued anywhere on Indian Railways which will enable smooth and faster disbursal of cases thereby helping unite lost children with their families.

