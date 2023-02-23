Indian Railways extends run of weekly special train between Mumbai-Rewa & Pune-Jabalpur; check details here | Representative Photo

To cater to the extra rush of passengers, the Indian Railways has decided to extend the run of special train between Mumbai-Rewa and Pune-Jabalpur.

The trains will operate as follows:

02188 Mumbai-Rewa special notified to run upto 31.03.2023 on every Friday is now extended to run till 30.06.2023

02187 Rewa-Mumbai special notified to run upto 30.03.2023 on every Thursday is now extended to run till 29.06.2023

02131 Pune-Jabalpur special notified to run upto 27.03.2023 on every Monday is now extended to run till 26.06.2023

02132 Jabalpur-Pune special notified to run upto 26.03.2023 on every Sunday is now extended to run till 25.06.2023

There will be no change in days of run, timings, composition and halts.

Bookings for extended trips of special train No. 02188 and 02131 on special charges will open from February 24 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in, the railways said.

For detailed timings at halts of this special train please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App, they added.