Navi Mumbai: Panvel traffic police fines motorists for tinted car windows

In a special drive against tinted windows on cars, the Panvel City Traffic Police fined a total of 76 motorists. Sanjay Nale, Senior Police Inspector of Panvel Traffic Branch informed that this action has been taken as per the order of the Supreme Court.

Motor Vehicle Act

The Motor Vehicle Act states that fifty percent of the side glass and seventy percent of the rear glass of four-wheelers should be transparent. However, the issue of installing dark black film glass has frequently cropped up.

In this regard, the court had stated that no film should be applied to the window of four-wheelers. Accordingly, the authorities took action against vehicles disobeying the order on Tuesday.

The Panvel city traffic said that such kinds of measures are taken throughout the year against the four-wheelers that use tinted windows.

