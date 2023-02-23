Navi Mumbai: Water supply in Kamothe to remain shut today; here's why | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Water supply will remain shut in Kamothe area, today, February 23 since maintenance and repair work of 800 mainline of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is being carried out.

City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) said there will be no water supply to Kamothe node and requested citizens to store water accordingly.

The planning agency said that the water supply will be restored on February 24 with low pressure.

CIDCO had earlier said that water supply of three nodes will be disrupted in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, February 22 since they had undertaken repair work for Hetawane Main Line/

According to CIDCO, the water supply in Kharghar, Ulwe and Dronagiri was stopped at 9 am on February 22 and restored the following day.

Thane faces water cuts

Similarly, Thane Municipal Corporation has undertaken maintenance work starting February 21 and it will continue until tomorrow, February 24. TMC began the work to fix leakages in their main pipeline in phased manner to lessen inconvenience to the public.

The TMC, in their media release, had said that different areas of the city will face water cuts for 12-24 hours and that the water pressure after restoration maybe affected.

