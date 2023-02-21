Thane: Parts of city to see water cut from today; here's the complete list | Representative Image/ Housing

Thane: The city's civic body, Thane Municipal Corporation on Monday said that water supply to several areas will be affected starting February 21 for four days.

According to Midday, the civic agency will be undertaking work of removing leakage from one of its main lines of water supply which will affect the supply.

TMC said that during the period, only 50% water will be supplied to the city. And to curb inconvenience to the citizens, the TMC will take up work in phased manner and that the supply will be affected for 12-24 hours.

Details here:

From February 21, the TMC said, water supply will be affected in Ghodbunder Road, Balkum, Bramhand, Dhokali, Kolshet, Manpada, Azad Nagar, Patlipada, Waghbil, Vijay Nagri, Kasarvadavli and Ovala Bhayanderpada from 9 am to 9pm.

Meanwhile, water supply will be affected in Gandhingar, Surkar Pada, Siddanchal, Kalwa, Kharegaon, Raghukul, Ritu Park, Rustomjee, Atakoneshwar Nagar and parts of Mumbra from 9 pm on February 21 to 9 am on February 22.

On Feb 22 morning, water supply at Siddheshwar, Samtanagar, Dosti, Akriti, Johnson and near Eternity mall area will be affected. Meanwhile, Kalwa, Karegaon, Saket, Mumbra and other areas will yet again see water supply disruption from 9pm until the following morning.

From 9 am on Thursday, February 23, for 24 hours, water supply will be shut in Indiranagar, Lokmanya Nagar, Srinagar, Shantinagar, Ramnagar, Rupadevipada, Savarkar Nagar, Dawlenagar, Ambewadi, Perera Nagar, Jhanjenagar, Sathe Nagar, Kailasnagar, Bhatwadi.

Meanwhile Siddeshwar, Samtangar, Dosti and other areas nearby will see a 12-hour water supply disruption starting Thursday morning; meanwhile Ghodbunder Road, Majiwada, Balkum, Bramhand, Dhokali, Kolshet, Manpada, Azad Nagar, Patlipada, Waghbeel and other areas will see water supply disruption from Thursday 9pm for 12 hours.

On Friday, February 24, the aforementioned areas will see 12-hours water supply disruption. With Siddheshwar, Eternity Mall and other nearby areas witnessing water supply disruption in morning. Ghodbunder road, Majiwada, Balkum and other areas will see water cut starting 9 pm on Friday.

The TMC has warned residents that water supply may be available at low pressure for the next two days after the shutdown ends; they have appealed the residents to stock adequate water.

