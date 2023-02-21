e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: Kharghar, Ulwe & Dronagiri areas to see water cut on February 22

The water supply disruption will be caused because of the maintenance and repair work of the Hetawane main line undertaken by the planning agency.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 02:34 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Kharghar, Ulwe & Dronagiri areas to see water cut on February 22 | Representative Image
Navi Mumbai: Water supply in at least three nodes administered by City and Industrial Development Corporation will be disrupted on Wednesday, February 22.

According to CIDCO, the water supply will be stopped at 9 am on February and restored at 9 am on Febaruay 23. During the period, water supply will be disrupted to Kharghar, Ulwe and Dronagiri nodes.

The water supply will be restored with low pressure on Thursday, said CIDCO and appealed the citizens to store water and use it judiciously.

article-image

Thane to face water cut

Several parts of the Thane city will also be seeing water cuts beginning from today until Friday, February 24. The Thane Municipal Corporation has also undertaken repair works for leakages in their main pipeline which will be done in phased manner.

The TMC in their press statement had said that different areas of the city will face water cuts for 12-24 hours and that the water pressure after restoration maybe affected.

article-image

