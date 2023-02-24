Indian Army makes changes in Agniveer recruitment process; here's all you need to know

After the successful selection of the first batch of Agniveers last year, the Indian Army has announced some transformational changes in the recruitment procedure of Agniveers or JCOs. Previously, the aspirants had to first clear the physical and medical examination before being allowed to take the written exam. As per the new process the candidates have to register online for an entrance exam.

Online examination

The candidates have to apply through joinindianarmy.nic.in (JIA website) with their Aadhar Card registered with their mobile number or 10th-grade mark sheet. The online registration on the JIA website is open from 16 Feb 23 to 15 Mar 23. “This process will have more transparency and candidates will not fall prey to touts as they can not help them in any way. The recruitment into the IA remains completely unbiased, impartial and merit-based. This will be a completely automated process with minimal human intervention,” said Col Vikram Singh, ARO Mumbai during a media brief.

The Online test is being conducted at 176 locations across India. The candidates have the choices to select five exam locations and they shall be allotted exam locations from within those choices. For online test fee is Rs 500/- per candidate. 50% of the cost is being borne by the Army. The complete procedure on 'How to Apply' has been given in a video which is available on the Join Indian Army website and on YouTube. The admit cards would be available on the JIA website 10-14 days prior to the commencement of the examination. Intimation of the same will be sent to candidates’ mobiles through SMS and also on their registered email IDs.

Physical and medical

In stage two, the shortlisted candidates will be called for a recruitment rally at locations decided by respective AROs where they will undergo Physical Fitness Tests and Physical Measurement Tests. Finally, in stage three, the selected candidates will undergo Medical Test at the rally location. “As part of continued automation, the Join Indian Army website has now been linked with Digilocker for greater transparency,” added Col Singh.

Recruitment Rally



Based on their performance in the Online test, shortlisted candidates will be called to nominated venues for Recruitment Rallies. The procedure of Recruitment Rallies remains unchanged. Final merit will be based on Online test results and physical test marks as hither-to-fore. For any assistance, candidates can reach out to a helpdesk available on the website or can call on 7996157222.

“The changed procedure will focus on enhanced cognitive aspects during recruitment and will result in wider and better outreach across the country. It will also reduce large crowds assembling at Recruiting Rallies and reduce the administrative arrangements therein. The process will become more streamlined, simpler for candidates to appear and is in synchronised with the current technological advancement of the country,” said Col Singh.

