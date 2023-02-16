Online registration of Agniveers begins in Maharashtra | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

New Delhi: The Army recruiting office in Mumbai on Thursday started the online registration of recruitment of the Agniveers in Maharashtra for the recruiting year 2023-24 which will close at midnight on March 15.



The notification states that the recruitment of Agniveers will be carried out in two phases: Phase I (Online Computer Based Written Examination) and Phase II (Recruitment Rally).

Aim of recruitment rally



The main aim of this recruitment rally is to generate employment for the youth of Maharashtra thereby giving them an opportunity to serve the motherland as part of the Indian Army and lead a dignified life. Recruitment is being conducted for Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman (10th Pass) and Agniveer Tradesman (8th Pass) categories.



This rally is applicable to candidates who are domiciles of eight districts of Maharashtra i.e Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Nashik, Raigarh, Palghar, Thane, Nandurbar and Dhule. Candidates are required to register and apply online on the Indian Army website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Admit Cards of candidates who have successfully registered themselves online, will be sent on their e-mail ID.

Online exam from April 17



Online computer-based examination (online CEE) will be conducted at various examination centres in Maharashtra as per date and time mentioned on their admit card. Online examination will be conducted from April 17 onwards. The merit list of the CEE will be declared on the website in May 2023. Successful candidates will thereafter attend the recruitment rally at designated time and place, details of which will be notified in the ‘Rally Admit Card’ (to be issued later) to undergo physical tests and medical screening. The candidates selected in the final merit will then be called upon to join the Indian Army.



Any tout approaching any candidate must be brought to the notice of military officials/ Police. For any queries candidates can use the query portal on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in or contact 022-22153510 (ARO Mumbai Enquiry).

