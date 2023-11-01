 Indian Army Major, Allegedly In Touch With Pak Intel Operative, Sacked By Prez Murmu For National Security Breach
He was posted with the Strategic Forces Command unit of the Army. An investigation by the Army found the Major guilty of actions which posed a threat to national security.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
File Image | X

New Delhi: An Indian Army Major, who was allegedly in touch with a Pakistani intelligence operative, has been terminated from service by President Droupadi Murmu for breach of national security protocol, defence sources said on Tuesday.

Posted with the Strategic Forces Command unit

The terminated Major was allegedly in contact with a Pakistani intelligence operative through social media. Sources said that a panel of officers was constituted in March 2022 to investigate the allegations against the Major.

Copy of secret documents in the Major's electronic device

According to media reports, during the investigation, it was found that there was a copy of secret documents in the Major's electronic device, which is completely against army rules.

During the probe, the Major's friendship with some senior officers was also investigated and it is being said that some members of a WhatsApp group, named 'Patiala Peg', were also under the scope of this investigation, the sources added.

Objectionable material was shared on WhatsApp group

The Army has also issued show cause notices to a Brigadier and a Lieutenant Colonel for violating social media policies and being members of the WhatsApp group. It is being said that objectionable material was being shared on this WhatsApp group.

The Army has been investigating four of its officers for being members of 'Patiala Peg' WhatsApp group. It was suspected that the WhatsApp group also had Pakistan Intelligence operatives as members.

