FPJ Exclusive: Pakistan Intelligence Operatives' Honeytrap Operations Target Indian Army & Secret Service Agencies, Reveals Classified Intel

Pixabay

The Military Intelligence and Special Bureau have shared classified information with the Multi Agency Center (MAC) concerning Pakistan Intelligence Operatives' (PIO) Activities and Honeytrap Operations in several parts of India.

According to the classified information, the Military Intelligence and Special Bureau have reported that PIOs are using spoofing calls and malicious links as a part of their honeytrap operation. Based on a classified report obtained by the Free Press Journal, PIOs are actively targeting Indian Army officials and other personnel within Central Agencies, aiming to extract sensitive information.

According to the classified information, the PIOs operation was based on a database that was extracted from other targeted officials' databases of smartphones. These phone-related databases were deliberately tampered with and malfunctioned before. The ISI's Intelligence Operatives of Pakistan are selecting their targets strategically by analysing the data extracted from these devices. They are specifically opting for soft targets within the Indian Army and other Security Agencies.

Sharing the modus operandi, the Military Intelligence and Special Bureau revealed that they are using a honeytrap operation to extract data and sensitive information. Based on Extract Data Analysis thay targeting their specific officials for Honey Trap operations. Just a few days ago, an officer from PCDA (Principal Controller of Defence Accounts) received such Spoofed calls. Upon recognizing the potential hacking threat, he avoided answering these calls. However, after some time, he received a malicious link in a WhatsApp group. The link invited recipients to join the group, if anybody clicked on the link, the data of his phone was compromised.

Spoof calls have become threat

On the condition of anonymity, an officer from MI revealed that spoof calls have become a significant threat in recent times. PIOs often pose themselves as women and engage in conversations with their targets. Crafted with anonymity in mind, This caller, presenting himself as female, is, in reality, a Pakistani Intelligence Operative. They adopt identities such as a model, struggling actress, or a needy individual.he PIO is well-informed about their targets, making it easy to engage and deceive. Within these conversations, they introduce subjects related to physical compromises. As a result of these interactions, data on the phones of officers becomes compromised.

According to the Classified Report, the Agency has identified numerous cases of these tactics within the Indian Army and other Secret Service Agencies. Simultaneously, PIOs are employing an alternate method by sharing links to objectionable groups. Certain groups feature explicit sexual content, and clicking on these leads to data loss. Other groups focus on dating and sexually-oriented discussions, while some malicious groups are designed to trick individuals. Many officers have fallen victim to these schemes, enticed by the allure of joining such groups.

DRDO Senior Scientist Pradeep Kurulkar serves as the most recent example of a honeytrap case, wherein he succumbed to the PIO's honeytrap operation. He divulged all classified data and technology-related research under their influence. His data was fully compromised, and he was also subjected to blackmail, forcing him to disclose classified information.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)