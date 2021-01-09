Indian Army captures Chinese soldier for crossing LAC in Ladakh

The Indian Army apprehended a Chinese soldier in the eastern Ladakh after he crossed over to the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Friday morning, official sources said on Saturday.

This is the second such incident in the past three months on the Indo-China border in Ladakh. The Chinese soldier was nabbed at the southern bank of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh.

The capture of the soldier comes amid a massive deployment of troops by the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in eastern Ladakh in view of the tense border standoff that erupted following a clash between the two sides in the Pangong lake area in early May.