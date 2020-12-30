No meaningful outcome of talks with China on LAC standoff, status quo remains: Rajnath Singh

"It is true that in order to reduce the standoff between India and China, talks were taking place on a military and diplomatic level. But no success has been achieved so far. There will be a next round of talks on a military level which can take place anytime. But no meaningful outcome has come and there is status quo," he said.

"If there is status quo, it is natural how deployment can be reduced. There will be no reduction in our deployment and I fell their deployment will also not come down. I don't think that status-quo is a positive development at all. Talks are on and they result in a positive outcome, that is our expectation," he added.

He said hotline messages have been exchanged.

"On what issues talks will be held, an exchange of messages is taking place between the two countries," he said.

The External Affairs had said after the WMCC meeting on December 18 that both sides agreed to maintain close consultations at the diplomatic and military level.

It said they agreed that the next (9th) round of Senior Commanders meeting should be held at an early date so that both sides can work towards early and complete disengagement of troops along the LAC in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols, and fully restore peace and tranquility.