Farmers are annadatas, shouldn’t be called ‘Naxals,’ ‘Khalistanis’: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Noting that farmers are "annadatas" and "backbone of the economy," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday strongly disapproved of remarks such as "Naxals" or "Khalistanis" in the context of protesting farmers and said "allegations should not be made by anyone" against them.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the minister said that the farm laws have been made in the interest of farmers and the protesting farmers should see their implementation for two years.

He said the government was "pained" by the protest by farmers. Asked about "Naxals" or "Khalistani" remarks made in the past in the context of protesting farmers, he said such allegations should not be made.

"These allegations should not be made by anyone against farmers. We express our deepest respect towards our farmers. Our heads bow in deference and respect towards our farmers. They are our 'annadatas'. In the time of economic recession, the farmers have borne the responsibility of taking the economy out of trouble. They are the economy's backbone. They have taken the country out of troubled waters on several occasions," Singh said.