India Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert For Extremely Heavy Rainfall In Uttarakhand, Assam & Meghalaya Today | Representative Image

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Assam and Meghalaya on July 2. Heavy rainfall is likely to continue in various parts of North India including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar for the next three to four days.

#IMD issues red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Assam and Meghalaya.



Heavy rainfall is likely to continue in various parts of North India including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar for the next three to four… pic.twitter.com/UoppkyYw2n — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 2, 2024

IMD has predicted that next three days will be extremely favourable for the advancement of Southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab during the next 2-3 days. Temperatures are expected to stay relatively low compared to heat wave condition that prevailed for over 2 months.

IMD issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Assam and Meghalaya today.



For more news in detail, #MorningNews :https://t.co/PgiNM2u2YN — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 2, 2024

During last 2-3 days, as per IMD observation, heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls occurred at isolated places over Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, Gujarat State. Heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Tripura, Assam. Heavy rainfall was observed at isolated places over Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, East Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh.

Forecast for July 2

IMD says that isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana & Uttar Pradesh on July 2. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Uttarakhand on 02nd July. A cyclonic circulation lies over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and another over northeast Assam in lower tropospheric levels. Under their influence. Widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning with heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over East India during next 5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Bihar on July 2. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Assam & Meghalaya on July 2.

7 DAYS RAINFALL FORECAST |

Weather in India during the month of July

As per India Meteorological department, monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during July 2024 is most likely to be above normal (>106 % of LPA). During July, normal to above normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of the country except many parts of northeast India and some parts of northwest, east and southeast peninsular India where below normal rainfall is likely.

While parts of #Gujarat might come under very #heavyrains, rest of West coast might receive moderate -heavy rainfall !!🌧️🌧️

Many parts of N/Ne #India likely to come under heavy rains with isolated very heavy rains too !!🌧️🌧️#MumbaiRains #GujaratRains #KarnatakaRains #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/hpupQMbm8Z — TN Weatherman (Samarth) (@SAMARTHMBANSAL1) July 2, 2024

During July 2024, monthly minimum temperatures are most likely to be above-normal over many parts of the country except some parts of northwest and adjoining areas of central India and some pockets of south-eastern peninsular India where normal to below normal minimum temperatures are likely.

The maximum temperature is likely to be normal to below normal over many parts of the Nnorthwest India and south peninsular India except West coast. Above normal maximum temperatures are likely over many parts of central India, east and northeast India and along west coast.