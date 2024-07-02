Bengaluru Weather Forecast: IMD Says City Is Likely To Experience Light Showers & Cloudy Skies

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: The City Will Experience Light Showers Today | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The city woke up with the average temperature between 21°C and 24°C on Tuesday. It saw sunrise at 5:57 am and the sun is expected to set at 6:50 pm with an average humidity level of 83 per cent, whereas the minimum level can go down to 56 per cent. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be higher today than on Monday. As per the local weather report, the wind will blow steadily from the west at a moderate speed of 27 km/h and can decrease to 16 km/h.

The Air Quality Index is expected to stand at 17.0, which indicates good air quality in the area. The monsoon, which started in Kerala, is now moving to the Western part of India.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast | IMD

According to the India Meteorological Department, moderate rainfall is expected in the city. The sky appears cloudy and is expected to remain so throughout the day. The residents is likely to experience light showers and cloudy skies. Citizens are advised to take precautions while doing outdoor activities and drive safely in rainy weather.

JULY STARTS ON RAINY NOTE ❤️🌧



Light drizzle bands sweeping the green landscape, peak monsoon weather, no better way to start July.#BengaluruRains pic.twitter.com/cJPvbGbZ7T — Weather@Bengaluru (@blrhavaamana) July 1, 2024

Weather forecast report for July 3

On Wednesday, the city is expected to wake up with a clear sky at 5:58 and is expected to set at 6:50 pm with the temperatures hovering between 21°C to 24°C in the early morning. Meanwhile, the average humidity level is expected to 83 per cent. According to the local weather department, the maximum and minimum temperatures will hover between 21°C and 29°C. The wind is expected to blow steadily from the southwest at an average speed of 27 km/h and the speed of the wind is expected to decrease to 16 km/h