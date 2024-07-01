Meeting of Minister of State for Railways with Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly, and Members of Legislative Council on Railway Developmental Projects over Bengaluru region

The Hon’ble Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, Government of India, Shri V. Somanna, convened a significant meeting today with the Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) residing at Bengaluru, Karnataka to discuss and review the progress of various railway developmental projects over Bengaluru region.

During the meeting, the Minister emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing railway infrastructure in Karnataka, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts between the central and state governments. Key projects under discussion included the completed/ongoing new lines, doubling electrification projects, stations redevelopment, and the introduction of new passenger amenities at stations in Karnataka State.

Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Hon’ble Minister of State for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises and Labour & Employment, Government of India, Shri Ramalinga Reddy, Hon’ble Minister for Transport & Muzrai, Govt of Karnataka and Shri Dinesh Gundurao, Hon’ble Minister for Health & Family Welfare Govt. of Karnataka, also graced this meeting.

Following the Hon’ble MPs, MLAs and MLCs who also graced the meeting.