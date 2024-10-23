Guwahati: 33-Yr-Old Woman Alive Even After Jumping Off 6th Floor Of Building In Kala Pahar; Suffers Serious Injuries

33-Yr-Old Woman Alive Even After Jumping Off 6th Floor |

Guwahati, October 23: A 33-year-old woman from Arunachal Pradesh was severely injured after allegedly jumping off a six-storey building in Guwahati’s Kala Pahar area on Wednesday morning, media reports said.

The woman identified as Prema Thomu, had accompanied her husband to the city for medical treatment and was staying at the Puhor Guest House when the incident occurred, the reports said. Thomu is a native of Tawang district.

Media reports claimed that the motive behind her actions remains unclear, though preliminary reports suggest it could be a suicide attempt.

Bystanders, alerted by a loud noise, rushed to the scene and immediately took her to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for emergency treatment. Thomu is currently battling for her life. Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.