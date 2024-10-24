NCDRC Orders Godrej Projects Development To Refund ₹75 Lakh To Homebuyers Over 'Delays And Deficiencies' In Gurgaon Housing Project

Representational Image

The National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has directed Godrej Projects Development Private Limited to refund ₹75,24,953 to complainants Nitin Sharma and Meenoo Sharma for deficiencies in a residential project. The complaint, filed in 2019, sought a refund due to unmet promises and issues with the “Godrej Summit” housing project in Gurgaon, Haryana.

In 2012, the Sharmas had booked a 1,269 sq. ft. apartment in the project, drawn by promises of luxurious amenities and its proximity to the Dwarka Expressway, just 500 meters away. They paid a total of ₹75.24 lakh for the unit. However, despite making timely payments, they did not receive possession of the unit as promised.

According to the complainants, the project suffered from significant delays and changes. While Godrej issued a possession intimation letter in October 2017, the unit and the project were far from ready. Moreover, the developers had allegedly altered the layout plan without informing the buyers, including changes to the entry and exit points. Crucially, the promised 24-meter wide road connecting the project to the Dwarka Expressway was not built; instead, the project was connected by a much narrower 10.06-meter road that passed through a village and slums.

The complainants also cited inadequate water supply, which was being provided via tankers, and unreliable electricity, which came from generators. They alleged that these issues violated the promises made in the project’s brochure, which boasted modern amenities and a strategic location.

In its defense, Godrej Projects claimed that the allegations were baseless and aimed at avoiding the final payment. The company argued that the 24-meter wide road was part of a larger development plan approved by the government, but its construction was the responsibility of the State, not the developer. The company also stated that it had provided an alternative access route through a temporary path to address the issue.

After hearing these defenses, the NCDRC ruled in favor of the complainants. The commission found that the promises made in the brochure were integral to the homebuyers’ decision to invest in the project. The absence of the 24-meter wide road and the narrow alternative route, encroached upon by street dwellers, posed serious issues, including concerns about emergency vehicle access. The commission also noted that the lack of proper water and electricity supply further added to the project’s deficiencies.

The NCDRC ordered Godrej Projects Development Private Limited to refund the full amount of ₹75,24,953, with an interest rate of 9% from the respective dates of deposit until the refund is completed.