 Mumbai: NCDRC Orders Developer To Compensate ₹49.5 Lakh To Homebuyer For Denial Of Flat Possession After 75% Payment
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: NCDRC Orders Developer To Compensate ₹49.5 Lakh To Homebuyer For Denial Of Flat Possession After 75% Payment

Mumbai: NCDRC Orders Developer To Compensate ₹49.5 Lakh To Homebuyer For Denial Of Flat Possession After 75% Payment

Upholding a previous order from the State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (SCDRC), the NCDRC has directed the developer to compensate Chaurasiya with Rs 44 lakh, the current market value of the flat, along with Rs 5 lakh for mental agony and Rs 50,000 towards litigation costs.

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 12:57 AM IST
article-image
National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission awards ₹44 lakh to Mumbai resident Subhash Chaurasiya after developer denies flat possession | Representational Image

Mumbai: The National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has granted relief to a Mumbai resident, Subhash Chaurasiya, after a developer denied him possession of a flat despite receiving 75% of the booking amount in 2007.

Upholding a previous order from the State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (SCDRC), the NCDRC has directed the developer to compensate Chaurasiya with Rs 44 lakh, the current market value of the flat, along with Rs 5 lakh for mental agony and Rs 50,000 towards litigation costs.

Subhash Chaurasiya, a resident of Kalachowki, had booked a flat on the 6th floor of Om Sai Palace, a project by M/s Sai Krupa Builders in Thane, for Rs 7.5 lakh. He had paid Rs 6 lakh (75% of the total cost) upfront. However, in 2011, while awaiting the final payment of Rs 1.5 lakh, the developer scrapped the registered agreement and sold the flat to a third party.

Feeling aggrieved, Chaurasiya approached the SCDRC and filed a complaint. The commission found that Chaurasiya had made substantial payments and had expressed his willingness to pay the remaining Rs 1.5 lakh. It was also noted that the balance payment was only due upon possession of the flat, not before. Despite this, the developer sold the flat to another buyer, Subhash Pathak, during the pendency of the case.

FPJ Shorts
Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Suspends Water Connections For Buildings Above 4 Floors With Ongoing Water Crisis
Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Suspends Water Connections For Buildings Above 4 Floors With Ongoing Water Crisis
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NSP Quits Mahayuti; Party President Mahadev Jankar Says It Will Contest All Seats Independently
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NSP Quits Mahayuti; Party President Mahadev Jankar Says It Will Contest All Seats Independently
Mumbai: NCLT Orders Former Directors Of Goli Vada Pav To Cooperate With Insolvency Proceedings, Warns Of Contempt For Non-Compliance
Mumbai: NCLT Orders Former Directors Of Goli Vada Pav To Cooperate With Insolvency Proceedings, Warns Of Contempt For Non-Compliance
Mumbai: Fake Cop Tries To Extort ₹50,000 From Collegian Over E-Cigarette In Andheri's MIDC; Watch VIDEO
Mumbai: Fake Cop Tries To Extort ₹50,000 From Collegian Over E-Cigarette In Andheri's MIDC; Watch VIDEO

The developers argued that they were forced to sell the flat due to the complainant’s failure to pay the remaining amount. They also claimed to have offered compensation to Chaurasiya, which was rejected.

However, the SCDRC ruled in February 2024 that the termination of the agreement was illegal, as it was not done through a registered document as required by law. The commission held that the developer’s attempt to cancel the agreement via a letter from their counsel was not a valid legal method.

Read Also
NCDRC Dismisses Lower Parel-Based Textile Firm's Theft Claim Over Concealed Facts
article-image

The NCDRC upheld the SCDRC’s ruling, agreeing that Chaurasiya could not be expected to buy a property at current market rates due to skyrocketing property prices. The developer was thus ordered to either hand over possession of the flat at the original rate or pay Rs 44 lakh, the flat’s current value, along with Rs 5 lakh for mental distress and Rs 50,000 in litigation costs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Suspends Water Connections For Buildings Above 4 Floors With Ongoing Water...

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Suspends Water Connections For Buildings Above 4 Floors With Ongoing Water...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NSP Quits Mahayuti; Party President Mahadev Jankar Says It Will...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NSP Quits Mahayuti; Party President Mahadev Jankar Says It Will...

Mumbai: NCLT Orders Former Directors Of Goli Vada Pav To Cooperate With Insolvency Proceedings,...

Mumbai: NCLT Orders Former Directors Of Goli Vada Pav To Cooperate With Insolvency Proceedings,...

Mumbai: Fake Cop Tries To Extort ₹50,000 From Collegian Over E-Cigarette In Andheri's MIDC; Watch...

Mumbai: Fake Cop Tries To Extort ₹50,000 From Collegian Over E-Cigarette In Andheri's MIDC; Watch...

Mumbai Police Launch Manhunt: Look Out Circular Issued For Shubham Lonkar As Investigation Reveals...

Mumbai Police Launch Manhunt: Look Out Circular Issued For Shubham Lonkar As Investigation Reveals...