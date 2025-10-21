 India Upgrades 'Technical Mission' In Kabul To 'Embassy' Days After Taliban Foreign Minister's 6-Day Visit
India Upgrades 'Technical Mission' In Kabul To 'Embassy' Days After Taliban Foreign Minister's 6-Day Visit

The MEA issued a statement saying, “In keeping with the decision announced during the recent visit of the Afghan Foreign Minister to India, the Government is restoring the status of the Technical Mission of India in Kabul to that of the Embassy of India in Afghanistan with immediate effect.”

Tuesday, October 21, 2025
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday announced the upgradation of the Technical Mission of India in Kabul to the status of an Embassy in Afghanistan with immediate effect.

This major development comes just days after Afghanistan’s Taliban Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, visited India from October 9 to 16.

According to the ministry, the move is part of efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties between New Delhi and Kabul.

“This decision underscores India’s resolve to deepen its bilateral engagement with the Afghan side in all spheres of mutual interest,” the MEA said.

The statement further added, “The Embassy of India in Kabul will enhance India’s contribution to Afghanistan’s comprehensive development, humanitarian assistance, and capacity-building initiatives, in line with the priorities and aspirations of the Afghan people.”

Notably, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had earlier announced the upgradation of India’s technical mission in Kabul to full embassy status on October 10.

Speaking to the media, Jaishankar said, “India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan. To reinforce that commitment, I am pleased to announce the upgradation of India’s Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of the Embassy of India.”

India had shut its embassy in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover in 2021, after the withdrawal of US-led NATO forces from the country.

