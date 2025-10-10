'As Contiguous Neighbour...': EAM Jaishankar Holds 1st Bilateral Talks With Afghanistan FM; India To Reopen Embassy In Kabul; VIDEO

EAM Jaishankar Holds 1st Bilateral Talks With Afghanistan FM | X/@IANS

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday held bilateral talks with Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi. Notably, it is the first diplomatic meeting between the two countries after the Taliban returned to power in August 2021.

During the meeting, Jaishankar announced to reopen the Indian Embassy in Kabul for "closer cooperation" between the two nations. " Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development, as well as regional stability and resilience. To enhance that, I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India’s Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India," he stated.

#WATCH | During meeting with Afghan FM Muttaqi, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar says,



"India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial…

The External Affairs Minister said that India has a deep interest in the development and progress of the country. "We welcome you and your delegation to India. This visit marks a step in advancing our ties. We had opportunities to speak with each other during the Pahalgam attack and earthquakes in Afghanistan," he stated.

Opening remarks at my meeting with Afghan FM Muttaqi, in New Delhi.

https://t.co/incgPxvRnH — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 10, 2025

"Meeting in person has special value in changing perspectives and sharing interests. As a contiguous neighbour and a well-wisher of the Afghan people, India has a deep interest in your development and progress," the EAM added.

Taking a veiled dig at Pakistan, Jaishankar highlighted that both India and Afghanistan are facing the problem of cross-border terrorism. "We have a common commitment to growth and prosperity; however, these are endangered by the shared threat of cross-border terrorism that both our nations face. We must coordinate our efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.," he said.

He appreciated Afghanistan for its support to India after the Pahalgam terror attack and ensured India's commitment to Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

VIDEO | Delhi: In his bilateral meeting with Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar says,



"We have a common commitment to growth and prosperity; however, these are endangered by the shared threat of cross-border terrorism that both our nations… pic.twitter.com/tfKtNMSYgF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 10, 2025

"We appreciate your sensitivity towards India's security concerns in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and Independence of the Afghan people."

The Afghanistan Foreign Minister also assured that his country would never allow any troops to use its terriroty against others.

VIDEO | Delhi:

"During the American occupation, there were many ups and downs; however, we never gave statements against India and always valued good relations with India. We will not allow any troops to threaten or use our territory against others. This is a challenge for the region, and Afghanistan is at the forefront," Muttaqi stated.

Notably, at the time of Muttaqi's visit to India, Pakistan launched airstrikes in Kabul reportedly targeting Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).