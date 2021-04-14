India sets new COVID-19 record with over 1.84 lakh cases, 1,027 deaths in last 24 hours

India on Wednesday set a new COVID-19 record with 1,84,372 new COVID-19 cases, 1027 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry's data.

In the last 24 hours, 82,339 COVID-19 patients were discharged after recovery.

Addition of today's numbers takes the tally of cases to 1,38,73,825, death toll to 1,72,085. As per the Health Ministry's data, now there are 13,65,704 active COVID-19 cases while 1,23,36,036 people have recovered from the virus so far.