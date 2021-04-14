Curfew in Maharashtra till April 30: Here's what's allowed and what's not

a) All persons using public transport to compulsorily wear mask in a proper manner barring which fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on the offenders.

b) In 4 wheeler taxi, if any one person is not wearing mask, the offender and the driver of the taxi will be fined an amount of Rs 500 each

c) All vehicles to be sanitised after every trip.

d) All public transport - drivers and other staff coming into contact with the public to get vaccinated at the earliest, as per criteria of GOI and must display exemplary Covid Appropriate Behaviour. For taxis and autos. driver should be encouraged to isolate himself or herself through use of a plastic sheet or otherwise

e) Movement of personnel to perform duties related to public transport shall constitute a valid reason for the purposes of I(b)

f) In the case of out-station trains, railway authorities to ensure that there are no standing passengers in the general compartment and all passengers use masks

g) Fine of Rs 300 to be levied in all trains for non-compliance with Covid Appropriate Behaviour.

h) Public transport that has been allowed with some conditions also includes all essential services that are essential for the smooth functioning of all modes of public transport. This also includes all essential activities that are required at the airport including handling of cargo ticketing etc

i) Persons arriving departing by any bus, train, flight from or town place of residence may travel on basisi of valid ticket through public transport

5. Private transport:

1) Private Vehicles including private buses can ply for the purposes of emergency, essential services or for valid reasons as specified in this order

2) Any default will be punishable with the fine of Rs. 1000/-

3) Private buses, in addition will be subjected to following

To play with only seating capacity, Standing passengers are strictly not allowed.

Staff must get vaccinated at per GOI criteria and must display exemplary Covid Appropriate Behaviour.

6. Exemption Category:

a) Offices:

• Following Offices shall belong to exemption category.

i. Offices of Central, State and Local governments, including of their statutory authorities and organisations

ii. Cooperative, PSU and Private Banks

iii. Offices of companies providing essential services

iv. Insurance/ Mediclaim Companies

v. Pharmaceutical company offices needed for management of production/ distribution

vi. RBI regulated entities and intermediaries including standalone primary dealers, CCIL, NPCI, payment system operators and financial market participants operating in RBI regulated markets.

vii. All Non-Banking Financial Corporations

viii. All micro finance institutions

ix. Offices of advocates if operations of Courts, Tribunals or Commissions of Enquiries are on.

• These should work with minimum staff required and in no case with more than 50% of normal capacity, except for government offices that are concerned with response to Covid 19 pandemic.

• Movement for attending these offices shall constitute valid reasons under 1(b) • Local disaster management authorities may add exceptions to offices if needed. • There should be no visitors to the offices and all meetings with anyone apart from office staff which is present in the same campus must only be conducted online.

• For both private and government offices, personnel to get vaccinated at the earliest, as per criteria of GOI, so that government may reopen expeditiously offices without fear of spread or acceleration of Covid 19.

7. Restaurants, bars and hotels



a. All Restaurants and bars to remain closed for in-dining, except for those inside the campus and which form an integral parts of hotels.

b. Only home delivery services shall be allowed and there shall be no visiting any restaurant or bar for ordering purposes or pickup.

c. Restaurants and bars inside hotels are to be open only for in-house guests. In no circumstance should outside guests be allowed. For outsiders, they will follow the same restrictions as any other restaurant and bar as mentioned above. Guests of the hotel may move out only for the valid reasons or for performance of duty required for essential services or for exceptions made for offices mentioned in this order.

d. All personnel belonging to home delivery services to be vaccinated at the earliest as per GOI guidelines.

e. All the home deliveries to buildings housing more than one family should be restricted to the entrance of the building and internal movement of the delivery should be by dedicated staff of the building. It is also expected that all the interactions of home delivery staff and the building personnel are disciplined and COVID appropriate.

f. Any default on Covid Appropriate Behaviour will attract a fine of Rs 1000/- on the offender and fine of Rs 10,000 will be levied on the establishment. Repeated offence may be lead to withdrawal of licenses or permissions for operations till notification for COVID 19 epidemic remains in force.

g. All staff working in these restaurants and bars are advised to get vaccinated at the earliest, as per GOI guidelines, so that reopening of these may be expedited.

8. Manufacturing Sector

a. Following units shall continue to operate and may operate in various shifts as required:

i. All the units that manufacture items needed for essential services as per this order to remain operational with full capacity.

ii. Export oriented units that need to fulfill export obligation.

iii. Units that require processes that are of such a nature that these cannot be stopped immediately and cannot restart without considerable time requirement, may continue with maximum of 50% of workforce at any given point of time. Industry department, Government of Maharashtra should ensure that no unit misuses this provision and follows all reasonable precautions that are needed. These processes however must not be net consumers of oxygen, unless producing items that are needed for essential services. It is expected that these industries will try to house their labourers in the campus or if they are housed outside, then to ensure that their movement is within an isolation bubble, to the extent possible.

b. All the units that provide accommodation to the their labour, working either in the same campus or in an isolated facility from where movement may happen in an isolated bubble, with only 10% of managerial staff coming from outside may continue to work. Movement of the staff outside the premises is not allowed till the end of this notification. Such units may operate in various shifts as required.

c. All staff - managerial as well as shop floor and others - without exception - every one engaged in the activity to get vaccinated at the earliest, as per criteria of GOI. These units, if falling in eligibility criteria of GOI for workplace vaccination, must organize these vaccinations at the earliest possible opportunity.

d. Factories and manufacturing units that are operating under these conditions must subscribe to following discipline:

i. To scan body temperature of labourers pre- entry and confirm to Covid Appropriate Behavior of all concerned.

ii. If a labourers/ worker found positive, other laborers who have come into active contact with him to be quarantined with pay.

iii. Factories/ Units with more than 500 workers to set up their own quarantine facilities. Such Quarantine Centers to have all basic facilities and in case of such a facility being set up outside the campus of the industry, the affected persons should be moved to the said facility while ensuring that there is no contact with any other person during the transit.

iv. In case of any worker found to be positive, unit to be closed until completely sanitised.

v. Lunch and tea breaks to be staggered for avoiding crowding. No common eating places

vi. Common toilet facilities to be sanitised frequently.

e. If a worker is found positive he or she would be allowed medical leave and cannot be discontinued during this absence for this reason. He or she will be entitled for full wages that he or she might have earned had he or she not contacted COVID-19.

f. All the factories/ industries not specifically allowed herein must stop their operations till the end of period specified in these orders. In case of any doubt, authority to take decision rests with department of industry.

9. Roadside Eatable Vendors:

• There will be no serving of food for eating at the location. Parcels or home deliveries are allowed from 7 AM to 8 PM on every day. Reasonable movement for this constitutes a valid reason under 1(b). • Waiting customers to wait away from counter with adequate social distancing.

• Every one engaged in the activity to get vaccinated at the earliest, as per criteria of GOI.

• Local authority to have a close watch over such places through deployment of adequate personnel/ CCTV. Any customers engaging in irresponsible behaviour and violating COVID 19 protocols to be fined Rs. 500/-. Any vendor serving any customer engaging in such behaviour shall be fined Rs. 500/-.

• Violation would lead to shutting down of the vendor till end of pandemic.

• However if the local authority feels that such behaviour is repetitive and is not possible to contain with the imposition of fines, then they may order closure of the location either temporarily or till the end of the pandemic.

10. Newspapers/ magazines/ periodicals

• Newspapers/ magazines/ periodicals can be printed and circulated.

• Only Home Delivery is allowed.

• All persons engaged in the activity to get vaccinated at the earliest, as per criteria of GOI.

11. Recreation, Entertainment, shops, malls, shopping centres etc.

Without prejudice to generality of section (1) it is declared that -

a) Cinema halls, to remain closed.

b) Drama theatres and auditoriums to remain closed.

c) Amusement Parks/ Arcades/ Vidco Game Parlours to remain closed.

d) Water Parks to remain closed

e) Clubs, Swimming Pools, Gyms and Sports Complexes to remain closed. f) All persons connected with these establishments should get vaccinated at the earliest, as per GOI guidelines so that reopening of these may be achieved at the earliest without fear of spread or acceleration of Covid 19.

g) Shooting for Films/ Serials/ Advertisement to be closed.

h) All shops, malls, shopping centers not performing essential services shall be closed.

i) Public places like beaches, gardens, open spaces etc. shall remain closed. In case of any public arena that may belong to any of the uses mentioned herein, local authority may decides about continuation or discontinuation of its use during the operation of this order.

12. Religious Places of Worship

a) Religious Places of Worship to remain closed.

b) All the personnel engaged in the service of the place of workshop shall continue to perform their duties though no outside visitor shall be allowed.

c) All staff that may work in these places are advised to get vaccinated at the earliest, as per GOI guidelines, so that reopening of these may be expedited.

13. Barber Shops/ Spa/ Salon/ Beauty Parlors

a) Barber shops/ Spa's / Salons and Beauty Parlors to remain closed.

b) All staff that may work in these establishments are advised to get vaccinated at the earliest, as per GOI guidelines, so that reopening of these may be expedited.

14. Schools and colleges

a) Schools and Colleges to remain closed.

b) Rule is hereby relaxed for std 10th and 12th students to the extent of exams. All the staff that may be used for conduct of exams must be either vaccinated or should carry a negative RT-PCR/ RAT/ TruNAT/ CBNAAT certificate, valid for 48 hours.

c) For exams that are being conducted by any board, university or authority outside the state, denial of which may lead to hardships for students residing in Maharashtra may be allowed by concerned department under intimation to concern disaster management authority.

d) Students who have to attend any exam physically, may be allowed to travel along with one adult, on basis of a valid hall ticket for the same.

e) All private coaching classes of any kind to remain closed.

f) All staff that may work in these establishments are advised to get vaccinated at the earliest, as per GOI guidelines, so that reopening of these may be expedited.

15. Religious, Social, Political, Cultural Functions

a) No religious, social, cultural or political functions of any kind to be allowed.

b) In case of districts where elections are scheduled to be held, the permission may be granted by the District Collector for any political gatherings subject to the following conditions-

a. The District Collector can authorize the Returning Officer to give permission for any political gathering for the purpose of campaigning within the guidelines of the Election Commission of India subject to no more than 200 people or 50% occupancy whichever is less being allowed in any enclosed space and 50% of the capacity be allowed in open spaces subject to complete adherence to all laid down COVID 19 protocols as per the Central Government guidelines.

b. There should be personnel deputed by the Collector for overseeing any such event to ensure scrupulous adherence to all protocols.

c. In case of violation of the said protocols, the owner of the premises should be held accountable and may be penalised under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. In case of serious breaches, the space may be sealed until the end of the pandemic.

d. Incase of more than 2 such violations in gatherings of any candidate, no further permissions for holding any political gatherings be granted by the Collector to the said candidate.

e. For any other event like rallies, corner meetings etc, all COVID 19 protocols must be adhered to.

f. All guidelines must be applied equally without fear or favour to all participants in the election process and there should be no room for any grievance arising from selective or partisan application of the said guidelines.

g. After 8 PM on the day of polling, all the provisions of this order will come into effect in totality for the said area.

Marriages will be allowed only with maximum of 25 people present.

a. All the staff at any marriage hall or at any location serving visitors have to be vaccinated and till completely vaccinated they have to carry a valid negative RT-PCR/ RAT/ TruNAT/ CBNAAT certificate.

b. In case if any of the above are found to be without negative RTPCRI RAT/ TruNat/CBNAAT Certificate/ without being vaccinated as above, a fine of Rs 1000/- will be levied on the offender and fine of Rs 10,000 will be levied on the establishment.

c. Repeated offence in respect of a premise would lead to sealing of the same and withdrawal of permission to conduct any gathering therein till operation of notification of Covid 19 epidemic.

d. In case of marriage being conducted inside a place of worship, it will be allowed to do so with adherence to the above rules.

Funerals to be allowed a maximum of 20 people. All the staff should get vaccinated at the earliest and should carry a valid negative RT-PCR/ RAT /TruNAT/ CBNAAT certificate. Funerals may also be performed at places of worship with strict adherence to the said rules.

16. E-commerce activities

a. Everyone engaged in the activity of home delivery or activity involving interaction with staff engaged in the activity of home delivery to get vaccinated at the earliest, as per criteria of GOI and if an organization running e-commerce falls in the eligibility criteria of GOI for workplace vaccination it must organise these vaccination camps at the earliest. For the staff not engaged in home delivery or in the activity of requiring interaction with staff engaged in home delivery shall follow the discipline laid down in concerning offices.

b. All the home deliveries to buildings housing more than one family is expected to be restricted to the entrance of the building and interal movement of the delivery should be by dedicated staff of the building It is also expected that all the interactions of home delivery staff and the building personnel are disciplined and COVID appropriate

c. Any default on Covid Appropriate Behaviour while performing home delivery will lead to a fine of Rs. 1000. Repeated offence may lead to withdrawal of license to operate till the end of notifikation of COVID 19 pandemic.