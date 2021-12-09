e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 04:52 PM IST

India removes Singapore from list of 'at risk' countries amid Omricon scare

Now, the list contains 12 countries.
ANI
There are twelve nations currently on the ‘at-risk’ list of India – European countries, including the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong and Israel. Recently, Signapore was taken out to the list by the central government.

'Singapore removed from the list of 'at risk' countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing. 12 countries including South Africa, Botswana and China are on the list,' a tweet by news agency ANI read.

To ensure safety and security amid Omicron scare, passengers arriving into Indian airports from the listed 'at risk' countries have to compulsorily get an RT-PCR test done at the airport premises. No traveller from the twelve countries mentioned would be allowed to either leave the airport or take a connecting flight without obtaining and producing a negative result from the post-arrival RT-PCR test.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 04:53 PM IST
