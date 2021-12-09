Watch: 'Scripted' video of woman stopping her BMW to help pregnant lady goes viral

In a recent video that went viral we see a pregnant women in red saree seated in an autorickshaw which has probably had a breakdown. The driver of the three-wheeler has tried to step out and ask for help from the vehicles on street. Having done a fact check of this video, which features a BMW woman providing lift to the heavily carrying lady, was termed to be scripted and fake.

The short video appears to be a clip from CCTV footage and features a recording button, time, and date of the event.

According to The Print, 'The event is a scripted video, produced by actor and former Telugu Bigg Boss contestant Lobo.'

Meanwhile, J&K Peace Foundation, an NGO shared the video on Facebook on 6 December with the caption: “Please be aware that this page features scripted dramas and parodies as well. These short films are for entertainment & educational purposes only!”.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 04:31 PM IST