Viral

Updated on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 03:33 PM IST

Rohit Sharma takes over Virat Kohli on ODI Captainship; netizens react

Rohit Sharma is now India's full-time white-ball captain.
FPJ Web Desk
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma | IANS

Rohit Sharma was named as India's Test vice-captain, as the All-India Senior Selection Committee picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward," BCCI said in a statement.

To this major decision, several have taken to social media to express gratitude to the former ODI captain Virat Kohli. Fans and followers across the internet have also acknowledged the BCCI statement and congratulated Rohit Sharma for getting selected as the captain for ODI and T20I team.

Royal Challengers Bangalore tweeted, 'Thank you Captain @imVkohli for leading #TeamIndia through an emphatic and aggressive era in white-ball cricket! Your brand of cricket will be a template for the future to follow.'

'However great a player Virat Kohli is, this is the time to reach out to him. It is inevitable he will feel a sense of loss. It is always tricky with two captains when both are playing all formats and it is critical Dravid, Kohli and Rohit are comfortable and have a common vision,' tweeted Harsha Bhogle.

Take a look at few reactions, here:

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 03:33 PM IST
