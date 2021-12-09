Rohit Sharma takes over Virat Kohli on ODI Captainship; netizens react

Rohit Sharma was named as India's Test vice-captain, as the All-India Senior Selection Committee picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward," BCCI said in a statement.

To this major decision, several have taken to social media to express gratitude to the former ODI captain Virat Kohli. Fans and followers across the internet have also acknowledged the BCCI statement and congratulated Rohit Sharma for getting selected as the captain for ODI and T20I team.

Royal Challengers Bangalore tweeted, 'Thank you Captain @imVkohli for leading #TeamIndia through an emphatic and aggressive era in white-ball cricket! Your brand of cricket will be a template for the future to follow.'

Thank you Captain @imVkohli for leading #TeamIndia through an emphatic and aggressive era in white-ball cricket! 🤩



'However great a player Virat Kohli is, this is the time to reach out to him. It is inevitable he will feel a sense of loss. It is always tricky with two captains when both are playing all formats and it is critical Dravid, Kohli and Rohit are comfortable and have a common vision,' tweeted Harsha Bhogle.

Take a look at few reactions, here:

Still the best cricketer of this generation. By miles. #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/Sx3vv4PJNH — Sohini M. (@Mittermaniac) December 9, 2021

He Came, He Saw

He Conquered 👑

And in return he got sacked!#ShameOnBCCI #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/xbUClUd5ld — tushar (@TimeStoneHolder) December 9, 2021

King of cricket 🏏 Virat The Run Machine kohli 💥🔥



Mr ICC Award winner #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/Id6sCPSlYe — Shamsi (MSH) (@ShamsiHaidri) December 7, 2021

Except these two the whole Indian cricket team is nothing!

I love these two guys!@msdhoni @imVkohli#ShameOnBCCI pic.twitter.com/KI7eFRk1Zl — S O N I Y A | 🇮🇳💙 (@SoniyaViratFan) December 9, 2021

A fan asked Kohli to describe the bond between him and MS Dhoni in two words.



Virat Kohli replied: Trust,Respect❤️ pic.twitter.com/BKuXVrEYX0 — Akshat Om (@AkshatOM10) December 8, 2021

2021 is worst year for him,Pray that in 2022 he will shine with tricolours and dominate the cricketing world again!😔💔💔

India doesn't deserve king kohli💔#ViratKohli #ShameonBCCI pic.twitter.com/LXj9qFXYE9 — Unobtrusive 2.0 (@unobtrusive_1) December 9, 2021

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 03:33 PM IST