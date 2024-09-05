India Ranks 7th In Global Study On Sleep Deprivation, Highlighting Noise And Stress As Major Factors

India Ranks 7th In Global Study On Sleep Deprivation | Photo: Twitter

Lucknow: A recent study by Onebed has revealed that India ranks seventh among the countries with the most challenging sleep environments. The study analyzed a variety of factors, including average hours of sleep per night, air quality, noise pollution, stress levels, and the frequency of Google searches for "sleep deprivation" and "insomnia remedies" to determine how these elements impact sleep quality globally.

India's position in the study highlights significant challenges that contribute to poor sleep quality across the country. With a composite score of 0.79, India experiences the highest noise pollution levels among the top 10 countries, measured at 78.40. Additionally, the country's stress level is also notably high, recorded at 7.40, further exacerbating sleep difficulties.

The study also found that India has the second-highest number of monthly Google searches for both "sleep deprivation" and "insomnia remedies," second only to the United States. This indicates a widespread concern about sleep issues among the Indian population.

Australia topped the list, with the worst sleep habits, while the United States and the Philippines followed in second and third places, respectively. Despite being ranked seventh, India's struggle with noise pollution and stress highlights the urgent need for better sleep environments and stress management practices.

Dylan Tollemache, Co-Founder & CEO of Onebed, commented on the findings, emphasizing the global nature of sleep issues and the growing concern over sleep quality.

He said that while sleep is a universal need, the challenges people face in achieving restful sleep are becoming increasingly apparent, as evidenced by the high volume of searches for sleep-related problems in countries like India.

“The study underscores the importance of addressing environmental and psychological factors that contribute to sleep deprivation, particularly in high-stress and high-noise environments like those found in India,” he said.