India, Israel join hands to develop rapid COVID-19 testing in just few seconds

A special planned flight from Tel Aviv to New Delhi is set to carry a high ranking Israel's MoD R&D team which has been working with India’s chief scientist K. VijayRaghavan and DRDO India to develop rapid testing for COVID-19 in under 30 seconds.

Merging Israeli technology with Indian development and production capabilities aims to allow a swift resumption of normal life alongside the virus.

The flight will also bring breakthrough emerging Israeli technologies for combatting Covid-19, which have been donated by the Israel's MFA and private sector meant to bolster India’s response to the virus outbreak.

Finally, the plane will deliver mechanical ventilators that were given special permission by the Government of Israel for export to India.

The past few years have cemented the strategic relations between India and Israel and have included two historical visits of the Prime Ministers in Israel and in India.