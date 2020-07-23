India, Israel join hands to develop rapid COVID-19 testing in just few seconds

In a major development, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defence, and Ministry of Health will lead an unprecedented anti-COVID-19 cooperation operation between India and Israel in the coming weeks, according to a press release by Israel's Embassy in India.
A special planned flight from Tel Aviv to New Delhi is set to carry a high ranking Israel's MoD R&D team which has been working with India’s chief scientist K. VijayRaghavan and DRDO India to develop rapid testing for COVID-19 in under 30 seconds.
Merging Israeli technology with Indian development and production capabilities aims to allow a swift resumption of normal life alongside the virus.
The flight will also bring breakthrough emerging Israeli technologies for combatting Covid-19, which have been donated by the Israel's MFA and private sector meant to bolster India’s response to the virus outbreak.
Finally, the plane will deliver mechanical ventilators that were given special permission by the Government of Israel for export to India.
The past few years have cemented the strategic relations between India and Israel and have included two historical visits of the Prime Ministers in Israel and in India.
Since the outbreak of the global pandemic, PM Netanyahu and PM Modi have held three telephonic conversations in which they promised mutual assistance in dealing with the virus & committed to joint technological and scientific research between the countries.
India is currently facing a record number of over one million Covid-19 positive cases. India seeks to integrate advanced technologies in its hospitals as they prepare to treat massive waves of COVID-19 patients on an Indian scale.
The Israeli companies chosen by the MFA, MOD, and IDF to be sent to India are potentially given unique access to one of the largest economies in the world to provide monitoring and treatment technologies while significantly reducing contact between patients and medical staff.
By opening the door to India’s market with its development and production capabilities, these Israeli technologies can be mass-produced at a lower cost and could in future be jointly exported to third countries.
In the first outbreak of COVID-19 in Israel, India gave Israel special authorization to acquire medicine, masks & protective gear. Now, Israel is proud to reciprocate this significant gesture & grant authorization for the purchasing of respirators to its great friend in the east.
The unique cooperation between India and Israel has allowed both countries to better deal with the Covid-19 threat and could potentially change the way we live beside the virus.
Ambassador Dr. Ron Malka said, “I am proud to lead this Israeli delegation to India. It is at times like this that our friendship is tested, and the State of Israel is happy to lend a helping hand to India in this complicated and difficult time."
"I am confident that India and Israel can work together to find innovative and cheap solutions to help the world overcome this crisis,” Malka added.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is a global challenge, so it is only right that the solution be a global scientific cooperation between countries. India and Israel’s military R&D cooperation is well known for its success," Malka said.
"I have no doubt the same will be seen in the private sector joined by brilliant scientific minds from both countries to introduce a breakthrough in swift and simple testing procedures," Malka added.
