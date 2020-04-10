After Benjamin Netanyahu thanks India for hydroxychloroquine, PM Modi says India is ready to help friends

After Benjamin Netanyahu thanked India for delivering hydroxychloroquine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India is ready to do whatever is possible to help our friends.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "We have to jointly fight this pandemic. India is ready to do whatever is possible to help our friends. Praying for the well-being and good health of the people of Israel."
This came after, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to supply Hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, seen as useful in the treatment of COVID-19.
"Thank you, my dear friend, Narendra Modi for sending Hydroxychloroquine to Israel," a tweet from the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel read. "All the citizens of Israel thank you."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation on April 3 with Benjamin Netanyahu where the two leaders discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the response strategies adopted by their respective governments to the health crisis. The leaders also explored possible collaboration between India and Israel in fighting the pandemic, including by improving the availability of pharmaceutical supplies and by innovative use of high technology.
