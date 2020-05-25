India and Israel join hands to fight COVID-19 with AI

A high-level deliberation was held between representatives of Indian and Israel governments. The outcome of the discussion is high-level scientific cooperation between India and Israel to diagnose COVID-19 using technology.

In this meeting from the Indian side, Padma Shri-awarded biologist Krishnaswamy VijayRaghavan; representative of DRDO, a research and development wing of Ministry of Defence; and representative of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) participated. Meanwhile, from the Israeli side, Dr Daniel Gold, head of the Defense Research and Development Directorate (DDR&D); Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel in India and Sanjeev Singla, Ambassador of India in Israel, were present for the discussion.

The official tweet stated both sides discussed joint R&D for rapid diagnosis based on big data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.