India and Israel join hands to fight COVID-19 with AI

A high-level deliberation was held between representatives of Indian and Israel governments. The outcome of the discussion is high-level scientific cooperation between India and Israel to diagnose COVID-19 using technology.
In this meeting from the Indian side, Padma Shri-awarded biologist Krishnaswamy VijayRaghavan; representative of DRDO, a research and development wing of Ministry of Defence; and representative of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) participated. Meanwhile, from the Israeli side, Dr Daniel Gold, head of the Defense Research and Development Directorate (DDR&D); Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel in India and Sanjeev Singla, Ambassador of India in Israel, were present for the discussion.
The official tweet stated both sides discussed joint R&D for rapid diagnosis based on big data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.
Meanwhile, Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel in India, tweeted, “I am proud to connect brilliant minds from India and Israel so they can jointly develop life-changing solutions for the whole world, and especially in fighting the COVID19 pandemic.”
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)