Dare Forward In Comfort: Porsche's New Macan

By: Juviraj Anchil | April 28, 2024
German Carmaker Porsche's Macan is a 5-Seater SUV.
It comes with engine options ranging from 1984 to 2894 cc, with automatic transmission.
Safety is paramount, as the Macan comes with an 5 stars NCAP rating and 8 airbags.
The car comes in three variant and as many as nine colours.
With the a top performance of 434 bhp, Macan can clock the top speed of 272 kmph.
Its an all-German affair here as BMW iX and Audi Q8 are some of Macan's rival.
The Porsche Macan is estimated to be priced at around Rs. 88.06 Lakh - 1.53 Crore.
