Dare Forward In Comfort: Porsche's New Macan

By: Juviraj Anchil | April 28, 2024

German Carmaker Porsche's Macan is a 5-Seater SUV.

It comes with engine options ranging from 1984 to 2894 cc, with automatic transmission.

Safety is paramount, as the Macan comes with an 5 stars NCAP rating and 8 airbags.

The car comes in three variant and as many as nine colours.

With the a top performance of 434 bhp, Macan can clock the top speed of 272 kmph.

Its an all-German affair here as BMW iX and Audi Q8 are some of Macan's rival.

The Porsche Macan is estimated to be priced at around Rs. 88.06 Lakh - 1.53 Crore.

Thanks For Reading!

