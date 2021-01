India-China ties 'profoundly disturbed' post Ladakh standoff: Jaishankar

He stated that in the years that passed, the Indian side obviously did not see significant progress on arriving at a common understanding of the alignment of LAC in India-China border areas.

With regard to where relations between New Delhi and Beijing stand, the External Affairs Minister said that he does not have a definite answer to offer at "this moment".

"Whether it is our immediate concern or more distant prospects, the fact is that the development of our ties can only be based on mutuality. The three mutuals -- mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests -- are its determining factors," Jaishankar said further.

He pointed out that any expectation that they (the three mutuals) can be brushed aside and "life can carry on undisturbed" despite the situation at the LAC border is simply unrealistic.

While discussions regarding disengagement LAC are underway, for ties to "steady and progress", "policies must take into account the learnings of the last three decades." "Experiences of the past have taught us the importance of stabilising our relationship (with China) even while adjusting to changes. From that, we can seek proper guidance that will be to the benefit of both nations," the external affairs minister stated.

India and China agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops in eastern Ladakh during the ninth round of the China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting held on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point on Sunday.

The joint press release issued by Defence Ministry on Monday said that the two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of China-India border areas.

The ninth round of Corps Commander Level talks between India and China ended at 2:30 am on Monday.

The meeting lasted for more than 15 hours after starting at 11 am on Sunday at Moldo opposite Chushul in the Eastern Ladakh sector to address the ongoing military standoff.

The two countries have been engaged in a stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since April-May last year. While China began amassing massive military strength along the LAC, India responded with a befitting build-up.

The last round of Corps Commander-level talks between both countries were held on November 6, 2020 in Chushul in Eastern Ladakh.

On August 29-30, India occupied heights along the northern and southern bank of the Pangong Lake which includes dominating positions overlooking the Chinese military deployed in that area.

The Chinese have been asking India to withdraw troops and tanks first from the southern bank but India has been asking for disengagement from all the friction points.