'Corruption is damaging country like termite, country will have to fight it,' says PM Modi in his Independence Day address

CM Eknath Shinde urges residents of state to contribute in development of Maharashtra, India
Chief Minister Shinde wishing everyone on the occasion of Independence Day said that all Maharashtra residents should pledge to contribute towards development of the state and India.
PM Modi urges everyone to fight dynastic politics
Hitting out at dynasty politics in address, PM Modi said labelled it a challenge for India, called upon the citizens to fight against the "parivardvadi" politics.
He said talented individuals do not get a platform because of the dynasty politics and it shiuld change. No one should ever feel they'll never get an opportunity because they are not from affluent family.
Corruption is eating away India's foundation: PM Modi
He said in last eight years, use of Aadhar, DBT, mobile were used to find Rs 2 lakh crore of black money. He added that the current government have seized assets of fugitive businessmen who fled and used for welfare of Indians.
"Corruption is weakening India; I want to intensify my fight against it. I ask for your cooperation in this fight and to ensure India's win. I want to create a path for every common man to live with dignity," said PM Modi.
We all should have competitive spirit that fuels our want for development: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that all Indians should have the zeal to progress and have a competitive spirit that takes country's development to greater heights.
"I understand there are many challenges," he added and said that things like corruption are creating a hurdle in progress and we must get rid of the same.
Law, Science, administration and etc--in life's every sector all Indian women are progressing with new confidence: PM Modi
India's new technological ventures is generating opportunities for the youth: PM Modi
India is becoming the hub of manufacturing, laying foundation for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. We should become self sufficient and produce our energy: PM Modi
PM Modi also urged private sector to contribute toward self-reliant India. He said Aatmanirbhar Bharat is responsibility of every citizen, government and unit of society.
He added, "I invite the private sector to ensure that "made in India" products are spread globally."
Government is responsible to provide resources and it is the citizens' duty to use them optimally: PM Modi
Holier than thou attitude instigating communal fights: PM Modi
PM Modi pointed out that India's unity lies in diversity and said all are equal. He also said, "We must ensure gender equality to ensure this unity... if daughters and sons are treated equally, there won't be unity. I hope we can get rid of this attitude of upper-lower, or mine-others."
I urge youth to dedicate next 25 years of their lives for nation's development; we will work towards development of entire humanity: PM
World looks toward India when they think of holistic healthcare: PM Modi
"When world thinks of holistic healthcare, they think of yoga. They look at India. Our holistic lifestyle is our gift to world. Indians live with nature, they are rooted in nature," says PM Modi.
"Nature a pivotal part of India's heritage, we already have traditions and practices that will help in combating climate change," he says.
We must resolve to work towards a 'viksit bharat'(industrial India), remove any form of slavery: PM Modi
While speaking about India's progress to become developed country, PM Modi said, schemes and policies like National Education Policy will give people the boost; it'll free them of their slavery.
Modi said that Indians must retain their roots and ensure unity in diversity. PM Modi said that citizens must also carry out their duties.
PM Modi wears white safa with tricolour stripes, long trail on 76th Independence Day
In line with the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to wear a white safa with tricolour stripes and a long trail for his 76th Independence Day look.
The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of the country's independence, with the government launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebrations.
Wearing the traditional kurta and churidar paired with a blue jacket and black shoes, Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and addressed the nation for the ninth consecutive time.
The safa trail also had similar tricolour stripes as the headgear Modi wore on the occasion.
The Prime Minister is known for his tradition of donning flamboyant and colourful turbans for his Independence Day and Republic Day looks since 2014.
Last year, he wore a saffron turban with red patterns and a long pink trail.
The way world is viewing India is changing: PM Modi
Nation's enthusiasm for 'Tiranga' seen in last three days could not have been imagined by many experts, symbolises nation's reawakening: PM
PM Modi says every Indian citizen is aspirational
Every Indian citizen wants to see change and they are very aspirational. The Indian society is aspirational and they want to witness it while they live. They want pace and change. Everyone will have to match pace with them.
The first morning of Amrit Kal has brought us a renewed opportunity to fulfill these aspirations.
When we attained freedom there were many sceptics who doubted our development trajectory. But, they did not know there is something different about the people of this land. They did not know that this soil is special, PM Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says Indians thankful to many freedom fighters
This nation is thankful to Mangal Pandey, Tatya Tope, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqulla Khan, Ram Prasad Bismil and our innumerable revolutionaries who shook the foundation of the British Rule.
Every India is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of India- be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Chennamma, Begum Hazrat Mahal, he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day
PM Narendra Modi hoists the National Flag at Red Fort
PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Independence Day
