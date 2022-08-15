Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi & other Congress MPs lead party's 'Azadi Gaurav Yatra' in Delhi on Independence Day

ANI

On the occasion of 75th Indian Independence Day, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party MPs Rahul Gandhi and Anand Sharma and senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad took part in the party's 'Azadi Gaurav Yatra' in the national capital, Delhi.

While speaking to ANI, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also extended greetings and said, "Message is that we should remember our martyrs, citizens & leaders who sacrificed their lives for independence and due to whom we're independent today. Together we'll be ready to take a decision for our country & take it forward."

The grand old party leaders also took a pledge at Gandhi Smriti to serve the country as members of the party and work towards the unity of the nation.